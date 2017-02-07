Dr Drilla Hits The Studio, Promises Ghanaians A Hit Song

Rising HipHop act Dr Drilla hits the studio and promises Ghanaians a hit tune soon.

The versatile artiste is yet to begin the year 2017 with a tune after ending 2016 with a hit collaboration with Ghanaian songstress Adoma on the song title "Yenkor".

Dr Drilla is currently working on his new tune with producer and sound engineer Snow Beatz.

The title of the hit song is yet to be disclosed. Odarteygh.com will keep you updated as and when the artiste discloses the title of the song.

However, Dr Drilla posted a teaser of the hit song on his facebook page to keep fans on suspense.

View post below:

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSsnowbeatzGh%2Fvideos%2F1472494232768934%2F&show_text=1&width=560" width="560" height="419" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>