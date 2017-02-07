Maccasio Storms Accra With ‘Northern Explosion

Celebrated Tamale-based artiste Maccasio will on Saturday, February 25 host his first major musical concert dubbed 'Northern Explosion' at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event, according to the artiste, will be the biggest concert to go down in the history of Ghana's entertainment industry.

Maccasio who is seen as one of the biggest artistes in Tamale today has made quite an impression on the local music scene with his music, stagecraft and singing skills.

He is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes such as Iwan, Guru, Fareed, Kofi Kinaata and Rudeboy Rankin.

Others are Bastero, Dr Cryme, Sherifa Gunu, Amerado, AJ Nelson, Gaffachi, Morgan, Flawa, S K Y, Arisky, Dahin Sheli and Naa Body.

Looking at the list of performers confirmed for the February 25 concert, one can easily realise that the show looks to defy the barriers of age and genre preferences of Accra music lovers.

The event is part of activities lined up to celebrate the achievements of Maccasio in music industry, Ghanaian music and to offer an entertaining and relaxing atmosphere to his numerous fans in the capital.

Maccasio has promised that he will treat fans to an unforgettable night of performances.

Described as the hottest Tamale rapper, Maccasio ahead of his concert has released two near single titled 'Fired' and 'Inside' featuring Zeal of VVIP fame.

'Northern Explosion' is sponsored by Giant Malt and media partners include GH One, TV7, 4Syte TV, STV, EBN TV, NTV, Ghanafuo.com, Pulse.com.gh and Ghanamusic.com. Tickets are going for GH₵ 20 regular and GH₵ 30 VIP.

By George Clifford Owusu