I will Not Boycott Ghana Music Awards – Piesie Esther

Gospel musician Piesie Esther says she will not boycott the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) despite calls for gospel artistes to boycott the event.

In a discussion on This Is Gospel with Franky5 on Hitz FM, she disclosed that she has submitted her works for considering for this year's awards.

Fellow gospel artiste Cwesi Oteng and a few others have called on gospel musicians in the country to boycott the awards following allegations by George Quaye, Head Communications of Charterhouse (the organisers of the award scheme), that gospel musicians bribe organisers – a comment he later apologised for.

Piesie Esther believes that once George Quaye has come out to apologise for his bribery remarks, it is only prudent to let sleeping dogs lie.

She said people sometimes make remarks that hurt the feelings of others, but since George Quaye has found the need to apologise for his allegations, there is no need to continue to boycott the awards.

Piesie Esther is widely known for her inspirational hit songs such as 'Apae Ama Me', 'Me Nte Ase' and 'Ziba Beko'.