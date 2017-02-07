I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
7 February 2017

Akwaboah, Others to Thrill Fans on Val’s Day

By Daily Guide
Akwaboah
Akwaboah

As part of activities lined up to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day, highlife musician Akwaboah Jr. will host an event dubbed 'Akwaboah Unplugged' at the Tema-based Twist Night Club on February 14.

He will be performing alongside some selected seasoned music icons like Sarkodie, Edem, Efya, Adina, Mzvee, Afriyie Wutah, among others.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of Valentine's Day lovers, music fans, as well as a section of the celebrities who will interact and take photographs with their fans at the event.

Akwaboah who has shared stages with stars like Becca, Sarkodie, Hugh Masekela, among others, is expected to thrill the audience with his love songs on his current album released on SarkCess record label.

Apart from the fine music, patrons can help themselves to their favourite drinks which will be made available.

Music fans can now look forward to a night of quality entertainment on Valentine's Day with Akwaboah at the Twist Night Club.

'Akwaboah Unplugged' is sponsored by Africa 1 Media, in collaboration with SarkCess Music with support from Belaire Rose, Twist Night Club and Y 107.9 FM.

