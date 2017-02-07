Ed Sheeran will perform at the Brit Awards

It’s been announced that Ed Sheeran is going to perform at the Brit Awards this year.

The 25-year-old will join Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Bruno Mars and Skepta on stage on 22 February.

Ed’s no stranger to a Brit Award either, having won four himself including British Breakthrough Act in 2012.

He made his latest comeback with record-breaking dual singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

Those songs made him the first artist to chart at number one and two in the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

This year’s awards – which will be the 37th – will be at The O2 with Skepta and Little Mix leading the nominations with three each.

On Skepta Brits Chairman Jason Iley says he’s a homegrown talent “who’s had an incredible year”.

“I can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the event,” he says.

Image caption Skepta is nominated for best british album, british male solo artist and british breakthrough

David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations with British Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year.

The awards are being hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis this year, after Michael Buble pulled out.

He’s focussing on looking after his son, who has cancer.

