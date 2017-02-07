Ghanaian video directors are mediocre and lazy - Gallaxy

Tema-based Ghanaian music duo, Gallaxy has described Ghanaian video directors as mediocre.

According to the group, video directors in the country do not know anything about shooting music videos and therefore rated their Nigeria counterparts ahead of them.

They told the host of Adom Entertainment on Adom FM, Mike2 in an interview that, Ghanaian video directors are simply no match for their Nigerian colleagues.

The Harbour City Recordz, Afro-beat and highlife music group said they were forced to shoot the video for their new single, ‘Dab’ in Nigeria because they did not want to compromise on quality.

The ‘Boko Boko’ hitmakers explained that they were convinced that they would get the quality that they want if they were to shoot in Nigeria and they are not disappointed they did.

They continued that directors in Ghana do not learn and because they are lazy, they do not explore available technologies to be at par with the competition.

“Most of the Ghana video directors do not know the work. They don’t learn and are lazy to work, they do not know anything about the work, they think knowing how to hold camera means they are video directors,” they opined.

They were full of praise for Nigerian directors saying that they admire the high level of professionalism.

“They have very good visuals as compared to Ghanaian visuals which are very bad. The only thing some of the Ghanaian directors do is to get some rented cameras and start shooting and sometimes do so without prior notice to the artistes that shooting has started,” Gallaxy lamented.

The 2014 4Syte Music Video Awards nominee believe that Nigerian artistes are making high sales and getting recognition as compared to Ghanaians not because they are better but because due to their high quality of visuals.

They, therefore, urged Ghanaian video directors to learn more and upgrade their skills so that they can compete with the Nigerians.