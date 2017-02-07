GHAMRO Under Kojo Antwi Led Administration Has Failed Musicians - RandyNunoo And co

Ghanaian highlife legend, Randy Nunoo together with some Colleague musicians have posited that the management of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) under Chairman Kojo Antwi and his administration have not been accountable. The Kojo Antwi led administration lacks accountability.

According to them,although royalties have been collected for and on behalf of members, the leadership has failed to account for these royalties.

Speaking on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Randy Nunoo who led the team said they will demand accountability from the current administration whose tenure of office is almost expired

He said, the Kojo Antwi led administration must do a chronological accounting. It is never ever going to happen again. This time round, the royalties collected must be accounted for.

He quizzed: ‘’How can we collect royalties without any proper accounting?’’ He said, the upcoming elections will not come off as planned because the outgoing administration is yet to account for their stewardship.

‘’The election will not come off because the outgoing administration are yet to account for their stewardship,’’ he lamented that musicians are being cheated by GHAMRO, when it was set up to protect their interest.

On his part, Asafo Agyei Antwi who was also on the show said, the performance of the Kojo Antwi led administration has been abysmal. He said, the outgoing administration has not benefited musicians but worsened their plight.

‘’The Kojo Antwi led administration has not benefited any musician. They have failed. They have to account for their stewardship. If you want to construct a building, you have to consult all your stakeholders but you’ve failed to do that.’’