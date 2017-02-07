Photos: Movie stars support Tourism Minister-designate at vetting

Popular actor, Agya Koo, movie producer, Socrate Safo and legendary Nana Kwame Ampedu were among the stars who stormed Parliament Monday to support Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku when she appeared before the Appointments Committee to be vetted.

Other veteran movie stars who were also present at the vetting included Edinam Atatsi, Pascaline Edwards and some chiefs and queen mothers.