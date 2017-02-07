I Challenge Oj,Ohemaa Mercy,Anita Afriyie,Others To Return Their VGMA Palques - Dj Premier

Renowned radio broadcaster, Dj Premier has challenged all the gospel musician who have threatened to return their VGMA plaques to do so without hesitation.

It would be recalled that, the PRO of Charter House, George Quaye made revelations on GHOne TV’s entertainment programme ‘The Pundit’ that there have been attempts to influence the VGMA scheme through bribe – with the biggest offers among these attempts to compromise the awards coming from gospel artistes.

George Quaye’s assertion has created elephantine controversies within the showbiz fraternity as most of the gospel musicians have threatened that if Quaye doesn’t resign from the VGMA board, they would return the VGMA plaques they won.

Among some of the musicians who have made such pronouncements are Oj,Selina Boateng,Ohemaa Mercy and Anita Afriyie. Speaking in an interview with razzonline.com , Dj Premier revealed strenuously that;

“All the Ghanaian Musician /Artistes who are saying they want to return plaques they received from VGMA, pls I’m here…bring them to me, I might even buy them if u want to sell them…After all, people buy scraps and resell…. Be men enough and return them and stop threatening…. Let’s see the headlines change to soso and so has returned his or her plaque and stop this noise you’re making…. I challenge OJ, Selina Boateng , Ohemaa Mercy, Anita Afriyie and the rest to do so”,

