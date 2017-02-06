Minister Ike Releases His Spiritual Problem Solving Song 'Mighty God'

Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian gospel musician;Minister Ike has finally released his debut single for 2017 titled ‘Mighty God’

It would be recalled that,Minister Ike- during an interview with razzonline.com revealed strenuously that the ‘Mighty God’ song would solve every spiritual problem when released.

The award winning gospel musician;Minister Ike is noted for humor-filled choruses in his songs and ‘Mighty God ‘is no exception.

The song pinpoints the essence of believing that God is the only saviour in times of trouble.It’s really a masterpiece which will surely go down well with the old and young.

Under the production of M.I.Music ,Minister Ike featured Princess Chioma from Nigeria and the song was produced by Druboye in Canada

In actual fact, Minister Ike who has received over thirteen international awards with most of his songs like “Onyame Gya’and ‘Lord I thank You’ is expected to win more awards with ‘Mighty God’

But the question that razzonline.com is asking is,can Minister Ike’s “Mighty God” song truly solve every spiritual problem?

Well ,kindly listen to the song below and be the judge.