Gospel musicians don't use 'juju' – Anita Afriyie

Gospel musician Anita Afriyie has refuted reports that gospel musicians depend on ‘juju’ (black magic) to be successful.

The “Adehye Mogya” hitmaker’s rebuttal follows claims made by a fetish priest on The Pundit show that gospel musicians consult him for spiritual support.

The musician in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM said an individual who does the work of God cannot depend on the devil and be successful at what he or she does.

She noted that it is possible for individuals to go for some supernatural powers to aid them with their works but that will only prove how uncertain they are of their works.

Anita Afriyie further declared her belief in God as a Christian and noted that she serves a God who is able to do all things for her and any other genuine Christian therefore, she does not need to depend on any other supernatural power.

She complained bitterly about how gospel musicians have been tagged negatively by the media lately.

According to her, such tags tarnishes the image of the Gospel music industry and also belittles gospel musicians.

Head of Communications for Charterhouse Ghana, George Quaye, recently made headlines for alleging that, the most offers of bribe that come to him as an executive of the Ghana Music Awards scheme, are from gospel artists.

He later apologised for the comment.