Kwadwo Antwi appointed Act. Ghana Tourism Dev't Company CEO

Kwadwo Antwi, one of the names rumoured as a possible nominee for the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture job, may not get that appointment.

He has been appointed the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

A letter sighted by Myjoyonline.com and singed by Catherine Abelema Afeku, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, on behalf of the President Akufo-Addo, said his appointment takes effect from Monday, February 06, 2017.

“The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MOTTCA) who is on copy of this letter is hereby requested to facilitate a smooth handing over process and to assist in setting you into your role,” the letter said.

Before his appointment, he was highly tipped to be in a tight race with filmmaker and producer Socrate Sarfo.

Established in 1972, the Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited was set up to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Tourism Ministry.

The company subsists essentially to promote relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects.

GTDC is, therefore, a leading investment holding and management vehicle for public and private sector tourism related initiatives in Ghana.

The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited provides a congenial and viable investment environment accessible to both local and foreign concerns.

