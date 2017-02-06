Miss Ghana: We Won’t Tolerate Indiscipline

From left to right; Inna Patty, Archibald Acquaye, Rebecca Asamoah and Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi

Inna Mariam Patty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of Miss Ghana, has said 'discipline' will be an essential factor in choosing the next Miss Ghana queen during the 2017 edition of the pageant.

According to her, discipline, hard work and commitment to Ghanaian values are the essence of the Miss Ghana brand.

“We need a queen who is ready to serve her country and represent her country well through various social intervention projects. It's all about beauty with a purpose,” Inna Patty added.

She was speaking when the Miss Ghana Foundation paid a courtesy call on Western Publications, publishers of the DAILY GUIDE, on Thursday.

The visit was, among other objectives, to further make stronger the relationship that exists between the Miss Ghana Foundation and the authoritative private media house.

Inna Patty is sure the Miss Ghana organisation will discourage any form of insubordination on the part of contestants.

The reason that the pageant has always groomed young women to be discipline, but it will be more focused on that commitment this year, while also empowering them to take charge of their world.

“The Miss Ghana brand is the biggest and oldest national beauty pageant in Ghana with Monica Amekoafia becoming the first-ever Miss Ghana. It is also our responsibility to instill discipline in our society through these young women. So we are definitely not relenting on this in our search for intelligent young ladies to represent the Miss Ghana brand. Building a nation requires discipline because it is one of the important ingredients of success,” she added.

“It is a useful skill everyone should possess and I must say people do acknowledge that significance but very few do something about it. So we are happy to remind our young women to be discipline, the reason we will be giving attention to that aspect of the pageant this year,” she also said.

Inna Patty was accompanied to DAILY GUIDE by Rebecca Asamoah, Miss Africa 2016 and Miss Ghana 2015 second runner-up, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, Miss Ghana 2015 first runner-up, and Archibald Nii Kpakpo Acquaye, Mr Ghana first runner- up.

Gina Blay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Publications, expressed her excitement about the visit and congratulated the Miss Ghana Foundation for its efforts, assuring them of DAILY GUIDE's support.

Miss Ghana is the biggest and foremost pageant in Ghana organised by Exclusive Events Ghana. This year's event will coincide with the diamond anniversary of Ghana's independence day celebration.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )





