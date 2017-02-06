Most Ghanaian Video Directors Are 'Wack' - Gallaxy

"Most Ghanaian music video directors are 'wack' and full of disappointments. You invest a huge budget into a music video only for them to give you something you don't deserve."

These are the words of Highlife and Afrobeats music group Gallaxy on Hitz 103.9FM when Amanda Jissih hosted them on her showbiz magazine program, Showbiz Fylla on Friday, 3rd February, 2017.

According to the group, they can't release some of their music videos because the directors delivered poorly. "We have about four unreleased music videos that we can't put out there because the directors failed us," they said.

They further explained that even though these are known names in the industry, they don't improve upon their creativity.

"It is like a "try-and-error" kind of work coupled with unnecessary delays and arrogance," Gallaxy added.

They made these submissions when they were asked about the secret behind their much talked about music video "Dab" visualized by Nigerian director Michael Williams.

They revealed that they brought the director from in because he promised to deliver beyond expectation and his human relation was also excellent as compared to the hostile treatment by some Ghanaian directors.

Gallaxy had about almost ten music videos to their credit and also expected to release a new one in the days to come.

The group is one of Ghana's consistent music groups in recent times and has two songs, "Papa Bi", "Dab," among the top trending songs in the country at the moment.

