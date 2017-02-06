Torgbe unhappy with Hammer's revelation of his prison life

Hiplife and hip-hop artiste Torgbe is unhappy with his former manager, Hammer, for disclosing details of his prison life to the public.

According to him, he sees that as an invasion of his privacy as it was something personnel to him to be shared with the public.

In an interview about the exploit of the artist, Hammer born Edward Nana Poku Osei revealed that the artiste was incarcerated over a drug related issue.

He explained the young and aggressive rapper was put behind bars for a year before he was finally released prior to his participation in the MTN Hitz Maker Season Three music reality show.

“Most people do not know that before the Hit Maker, Torgbe had been through a lot. He actually came to the Hit Maker from jail.

"He was accused of something he did not do and spent almost a year in jail and for some reason, the truth was found out and he was released,” Hammer said.

The multiple awards winning sound engineer was full of praise for the artiste adding, he sees Torgbe as a matured rapper who will go a long way to represent the Volta region after Edem.

The Chief Executive Officer for The Last Two Music Group described Torgbe as a self-motivating and serious artiste who always hustle to pave way for himself even when there is no way.

He described him a militant who is driven by energy and attributed it to difficulties he has passed through including his incarceration.

But speaking to Adom TV’s Sandra Akakpo, Torgbe confirmed the incident but explained that he was trying to keep it a secret until the launch of his album where he would come out and make it known to the public.

“It was the dark side of my life that I was trying to keep I mute, not even my friends are aware of it,” he confessed.

The ‘Killer Boobo’ hitmaker said he was arrested after police found cocaine in a friend’s vehicle he was driving and he was imprisoned for close to a year until some lawyers came to his aid and got him acquitted and discharged.

He stated that he only told Hammer about his arrest because he insisted on knowing everything about him.

“I would want to know from him [Hammer] the rational for telling the whole world such a secret before I take a position about his actions,” he emphasised.

Season Three of the MTN Hit Maker music reality show contestant said he has learned a lot from his past including his imprisonment.

Torgbe lamented that he does not want to recall what happened to him in prison because it was a terrible experience which has always guided his life.

“We all learn from our experience. It is only the mentally derailed who does learn from his lessons. I now want to focus on my life and look ahead to the future,” he said soberly.

Number 9 Vegb3, as he is popularly called in the entertainment circle, however, said that he is optimistic that the youth in Ghana will learn from his mistakes.