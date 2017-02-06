I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 6 February 2017 09:08 CET

Song Premiere: Mr Eazi FT. Pallaso x Radio and Weasel - SKIN TIGHT(Remix)

By Asuquo Eton

New remix release...Mr Eazi featuring Pallaso x Radio and Weasel titled "Skin Tight". This is the East African remix of Skin Tight a Hit single originally by Mr Eazi but now a lot of hot Remixes have been released then from London to many other parts of the world.

And now finally and East African feel to the song.
Enjoy!
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/178531/mr-eazi-ft-pallaso-x-radio-and-weasel-skin-tight-remix

SONG DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/178531

Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

