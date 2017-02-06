I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 6 February 2017 09:08 CET

Abeiku Santana Offers Ghanaians Free Drinks And Finger Chops On 17thFeb @ Bays Lodge And Apartments

Source: Ghanacreativearts.com

Chief Executive Officer of Bays lodge and Apartments, Abeiku Santana, would be giving pro bono drinks and finger chops to lovers as part of their Valentine Day celebration come 17th Feb.

The ace broadcaster has themed the program ‘Love and Hip-Hop.’ Speaking to a section of the media about ‘Love and Hip Hop,’ he mentioned that the program was scheduled for Vals day which is 14th February – unfortunately, it falls on a working day (Tuesday).

Due to that, he and his team shifted the event to 17th which is a Friday.

“17th which is Friday because after work, lovers can come and chill out at the lodge, but on Tuesday many people will go to work the next day and might not have the time to chill out better like Friday” he explained.

He added in a separate chat with , GhanaCreativearts.com editor (Nii Attractive) Mustapha Inusah that, he shares his birthday with sultry dancehall musician, Ebony, thus, 16th Feb so both will use the opportunity to party and celebrate their birthday party that night.

Watch out for this event, attend, and have fun with the King of drive time radio in the city with the stars.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

ONYE OFU UKWU ADIRO AZA AKWA AKWURU[one legged man does not answer UNFALLABLE]
By: Mazi Odera
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img