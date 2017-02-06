Abeiku Santana Offers Ghanaians Free Drinks And Finger Chops On 17thFeb @ Bays Lodge And Apartments

Chief Executive Officer of Bays lodge and Apartments, Abeiku Santana, would be giving pro bono drinks and finger chops to lovers as part of their Valentine Day celebration come 17th Feb.

The ace broadcaster has themed the program ‘Love and Hip-Hop.’ Speaking to a section of the media about ‘Love and Hip Hop,’ he mentioned that the program was scheduled for Vals day which is 14th February – unfortunately, it falls on a working day (Tuesday).

Due to that, he and his team shifted the event to 17th which is a Friday.

“17th which is Friday because after work, lovers can come and chill out at the lodge, but on Tuesday many people will go to work the next day and might not have the time to chill out better like Friday” he explained.

He added in a separate chat with , GhanaCreativearts.com editor (Nii Attractive) Mustapha Inusah that, he shares his birthday with sultry dancehall musician, Ebony, thus, 16th Feb so both will use the opportunity to party and celebrate their birthday party that night.

Watch out for this event, attend, and have fun with the King of drive time radio in the city with the stars.