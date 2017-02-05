Valentine Ushers In Lucky Moments For Couples At Achimota Mall

Both St. Valentine and Cupid, the patron saint of love, must have already pitched camp at the Achimota Retail Centre as the mall commences its ‘Lucky-in-Love’ campaign to reward couples for shopping during this Valentine season of love.

Throughout the month of February, Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) is doling out to lucky couples who visit and shop to the tune of just Ghc 100, an exciting variety of instant prizes ranging from branded gift items and shopping vouchers to electronic gadgets.

The thrill in the campaign is that, before the shopping couple may take away their valentine gifts, they are literally required to prove and demonstrate love for their partners by participating in the ‘Lucky-in-Love’ fun game.

The couple is ushered to a gift booth, all dressed up in valentine deco and insignia and set with five comfortable chairs - three of which carry different sizes of wrapped gift items. The man is blindfolded and his partner gets to pick a gift of her choice and sits in the chair that had the gift. The excitement, and perhaps the test of love, comes when the man, with his blindfolds on, is required to track his way in a two metre walk to his partner. The couple takes away the gift if the man makes it to his partner as she sits waiting in one of the five chairs.

“This valentine season, the Achimota shopping centre is engulfed in so much love, fun and excitement. St Valentine himself arrived here as early as last week, igniting love in every shop, space and corner of the Centre. It is our intention to maintain the tempo of love, affection and of giving from now till the end of February,” Mr. Anthony Asamoah Marketing Manager, told newsmen.

Mr. Asamoah said during the Valentine week itself, Achimota Mall will be Accra’s liveliest haven for families and couples as the centre will offer exquisite ambience and amusement for its patrons and visitors, with scores of Mascots and promoters roaming the Centre and handing out roses and chocolates to couples.

Achimota Retail Centre, Accra’s latest 'A' class shopping mall, is located at Dome, near the St. Johns Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway. With a total car parking capacity of 585, the centre serves as the main one-stop shopping facility for a host of adjoining communities including Achimota, Dome, Tesano, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya, Ashongman Estates and Ofankor.