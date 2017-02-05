Invest In Your Education; Asumadu To Tour Ashanti Region

He turns 24 in September this year but, Kumasi-based rapper and radio presenter, Asumadu, is close to achieving an iconic status due to his " morality-influenced" songs and teachings.

The presenter of Mynd FM, an offshoot of the University of Education, Kumasi campus, with more than a dozen singles to his credit is seen as the best role model for the youth especially SHS students most of who have been badly influenced by their peers.

Subsequently, the 'she's feeling me' singer has seized the opportunity to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service and some corporate organizations in the Ashanti region to correct the decaying moral fibre of the society.

The blogger, brand ambassador for fashion mogul U&a Kloddin and once tutor in shipping management is using his rap musics including "3b3to woso" featuring O'tion as well as "Ruff N Smooth" to embark on the year-long 'invest in your education' tour.

The project influenced by some of the respected chiefs in the region is premised on a research that students spend more time in school than home and therefore parents have very little time to impact moral lessons into their lives hence the chances of being influenced by their peers.

For starters, the project is targeting 20 schools where the rapper is expected to use his fame to organize entertainment and talk shows using professionals to share their experiences.

Asumadu told the Graphic Showbiz in Kumasi yesterday, the project has become very important because of the alarming rate of drug abuse and drop outs as a result of teenage pregnancy despite efforts by GES to arrest the menace.

The long term goal is to promote healthy lifestyle among students, reduce the rate of school dropouts in the region in particular, create a platform for students to unearth their hidden talents and to improve the quality entertainment programmes in the institutions.