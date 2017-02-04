I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 4 February 2017 19:49 CET

Gifty Osei Divorced 3 Years Ago -Family Member Reveals

By Ghana Creativearts

Just after Ghanacreativearts.com broke the news that Gospel Diva, Gifty Osei’s marriage has hit the rocks, a family source of the artiste contacted us to confirm the news and added that the gospel diva’s marriage broke up three years ago.

The family source who spoked to Nii Attractive (Mustapha Inusah)added that the divorce is legal and that both parties have moved on with their life. All effort to reach Gifty Osei to confirm the story proved futile.

Years back, Gifty Osei’s marriage break up became talk of the town but the Gospel Shatta denied it and said she will not do anything unpleasant to destroy her marriage.

Gifty Osei entered the music industry on a low note and became a house hold name when she left an indelible mark in the minds of Ghanaians after her energetic performances at the Ghana Music awards some years ago.

Since then Gifty Osei has become one of the finest and well known gospel musicians Ghana can boast of.

