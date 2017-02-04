Emmanuel Armah Is Not Dead – Actor Bob Smith ( Diabolo )

Veteran actor, Bob Smith aka Diabolo, has rubbished reports claiming actor , Emmanuel Amarh, is dead.

News circulated on social media yesterday indicating that the Veteran Actor, had passed away .

But Bob Smith,a close friend to the actor,in an interview with MzGee on Hitz Fm dismissed the report, describing it as “false news”.

”People love Emmanuel Armh. And those who love him won’t go around spreading false news,Emmanuel Armah is alive ” he said .

According to him, the veteran actor couldn’t walk when he was ill but now he can walk.

