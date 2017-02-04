I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
4 February 2017

Afia Schwarzeneger Lit Up Regie Rockstone’s Office, Dances To Onaapo

By Frederick Noamesi

Ghana’s number one lead controversial celebrity Afia Schwarzeneger, has set Regie Rockstone’s office blazing with her succulent dance to the Onaapo song.

The hall which was predominated by males but as soon as Afia Schwarzeneger stormed the dancing floor with the Onaapo song been played, she immediately at once by force won all admirations and instantly became the center of attention.

With a charged atmosphere the Tv presenter gave her all out dance and only one word could best described it and that is lit.

Watch Afia Schwarzeneger’s dance with her pinky hair wig on,

'If you get the chance to choose between 2 evils take the lesser one'.
By: k.fosu
