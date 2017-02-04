I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Dancehall News | 4 February 2017 19:08 CET

Ara- B Replies Shatta Wale With Obishi

By David Donkoh

It seems the raging war between Shatta and his former hype man Ara has just begun. Just after his release from the police station, Ara-B has dropped a new song calling Shatta Wale ‘Obishi’. In the song, he still emphasizes on the fact that his money made Shatta who he is today and says he prefers oranges to tatale. Again, Ara-B accused Shatta of calling police contrary to Shatta Wale's song "Gangsta no dey call police".

Listen to the song and judge for yourself.



