General News | 4 February 2017 14:26 CET

Michael Buble: Son Noah’s cancer treatment is ‘progressing well’

By BBC

Singer Michael Buble has said his son Noah’s cancer treatment is “progressing well”, three months after the three-year-old was diagnosed.

The Canadian star and his Argentine model and actress wife Luisana Lopilato issued an upbeat update on Friday.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment,” they said.

They added that the “doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy”.

It is the first official statement since Buble and Lopilato broke the news of Noah’s diagnosis in November.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage,” the couple said in the statement on Facebook.

“We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

After the initial diagnosis, the couple said they were “devastated” and that they were giving up work commitments to concentrate on “helping Noah get well”.

Buble cancelled appearances including the BBC Music Awards and the Brit Awards, which he was due to host later this month.

Buble and Lopilato have another son, one-year-old Elias.

