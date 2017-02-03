Okyeame Kwame to release new track with his kids in 3 weeks

Ghana's rap doctor Okyeame Kwame is set to release a new track in 3 weeks. The song features his two children, with the boy rapping and the girl doing the chorus.

The track, which is titled 'Saucing' has the two youngsters showing up their talent in most part of the song.

The young man slays with his lines, with one that says, “I'm almost smarter than my teacher.”

Okyeame Kwame said this when he and his wife, Anicca, made an appearance on Citi FM's Traffic Avenue. He is currently promoting his latest track 'Adonko' and the upcoming event 'Flaunt Your Lover.'

Flaunt Your Lover

Okyeame Kwame will organise 'Flaunt your Lover' at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall.

The event will be held on February 18, 2016. It will provide patrons with the opportunity to show their partners they love that they deserve and to discuss the things that make the relationships tick.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana