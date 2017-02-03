Kumawood Movies Are Not Interesting - KSM

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
3 February 2017

Source: Ghanacreativearts.com
Veteran Ghanaian standup comedian and the host of ‘The KSM Show,’ Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM, has suggested that for the Ghanaian film industry to gain back its full strength in 2017, it would be prudent for the creative arts to understand what the audience want and do what they look out for. According to him, Ghanaian films are declining because of lack of creativity in the film industry.

“The industry is not coming out with good stories and what audience are looking for contributed to the major decline of the industry – so my advice is, the industry should seat back and review relevant content” he said.

Using Kumawood movies as a case study, he told editor of Ghanacreativearts.com,Mustapha Inusah (Nii Attractive)that Kumawood movies became too one way, too predictable, not interesting, and that made people lose interest too quickly.

