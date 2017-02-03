I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Music News | 3 February 2017 17:07 CET

10 Ampofo Agyei songs you should listen to

By CitiFMonline
Ampofo Agyei
Ampofo Agyei

My colleagues in the office call me a 'resurrected adult,' all because of the things I say and the old songs that I know. What they may not know is that I grew up outside cosmopolitan Accra and was raised by an old woman.

I grew up in Asante Mampong, where the great Akwasi Ampofo Agyei lived. Many of those who hailed him did not see and listen to him perform live.

Even those who did, may have done so in some restricted place; but I had the honor of listening to the great music legend at funerals, and at one time when we had Keysoap Concert Party.

I was thinking of what songs to listen to this week, and found a list of songs by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei, and decided to bring you ten of those songs. I hope that you like them.

  1. If you do good
  1. Woteetee me
  1. Me Lass Show
  1. Pemeseie
  1. Oba nyansafo
  1. Barima nsuro owuo
  1. Akwan kogya
  1. Ahwene pa nkasa
  1. Agyanka
  1. Abusuafour


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Music News

Two weeks without fasting will make you too weak.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img