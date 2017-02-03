10 Ampofo Agyei songs you should listen to
My colleagues in the office call me a 'resurrected adult,' all because of the things I say and the old songs that I know. What they may not know is that I grew up outside cosmopolitan Accra and was raised by an old woman.
I grew up in Asante Mampong, where the great Akwasi Ampofo Agyei lived. Many of those who hailed him did not see and listen to him perform live.
Even those who did, may have done so in some restricted place; but I had the honor of listening to the great music legend at funerals, and at one time when we had Keysoap Concert Party.
I was thinking of what songs to listen to this week, and found a list of songs by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei, and decided to bring you ten of those songs. I hope that you like them.
- If you do good
- Woteetee me
- Me Lass Show
- Pemeseie
- Oba nyansafo
- Barima nsuro owuo
- Akwan kogya
- Ahwene pa nkasa
- Agyanka
- Abusuafour
–
By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana