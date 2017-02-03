Starr FM Reveals Exciting Valentine’s Day Treat For Couples

With Valentine's Day, February 14, just around the corner, Starr 103.5 FM will reward couples this love season with its Valentine promo dubbed 'My Second Honeymoon Challenge'.

The promo which ends on February 11, 2017 will treat winners to exciting prices which include an all-expense-paid trip to a dream destination.

To participate in the 'My Second Honeymoon Challenge', couples whose marriage is three years and more should send a WhatsApp message or voice note to 0501577576, telling the organisers why they deserve a second honeymoon.

The top three to be selected will be in the studios of Starr FM to defend their reasons to earn an all-expense-paid trip to a dream destination.

First and second prize winners will get a full weekend spread at the Zaina Lodge.

Third prize comes with an all expense weekend stay at the Accra City Hotel.

Starr FM has, in previous years, rewarded couples with the most touching love story in 2015, where Brigadier General George Partington and his wife Elaine Partington won an all-expense-paid week-long romantic holiday trip to Dubai (tickets, accommodation, meals, tour), with others winning a romantic dinner for two at Alisa Hotel and a photo-shoot at TCA (couple or family).