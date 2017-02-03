Reggie N Bollie flaunt new record label, F.R.O.D

UK-based Ghanaian music duo Reggie N Bollie, runners-up of 2015 X-Factor UK show, have severed record label ties with Syco, owned by music mogul Simon Cowell.

According to them, they have begun another musical journey with a new record label.

The group made up of Reggie Zippy and Bollie took to their social media page to write, “WE'RE FINALLY INDEPENDENT N IT FEELS F#CKING RIGHT. #WeCallOurOwnShots#HappyNewMonth2Uall.”

The new record label, F.R.O.D (Fearlessly Ruling Our Destiny), will be headed by themselves alongside a solid team.

Head of Communications at F.R.O.D and manager of the African side of the team, Mark Darlington told Daybreak Hitz programme on Hitz FM with KMJ that, “They did quite well but they thought it was time to actually take charge of their own affairs and they’ve built a legitimate recording label with a big team around them.”

The label, he explained, has African, UK and European sides which will be under different managements, as well as a publishing team, a legal team, and bloggers.

“The aim of the label, in the future will be signing artistes from Ghana and Africa and to give them the kind of exposure that Reggie N Bollie currently has,” he explained.

After being probed on the kinds of artistes the label may be eyeing in future, Mr Darlington mentioned that the likes of Afriyie, Worlasi and Kweku Nikkles were talented yet underrated musicians in Ghana who are most likely to receive some push from the team.

Reggie N Bollie; the ‘New Girl’ hit stars will in the coming weeks be shooting the video to their official new single off the label which will most likely be launched in March, all things being equal.

The team may also take advantage of the launch to embark on some charity events as well as “hold presentations and workshops to educate the upcoming musicians and even those we call established because there are lots of things we are not doing right within our music industry.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare