Nigeria police threaten 2face Idibia with arrest

Nigerian police have warned popular singer 2face Idibia that he will be arrested if he goes ahead with Monday's march in the main city, Lagos, to protest against the worsening economic crisis in the oil-rich state, local media reports.

The artist is demanding an "urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide".

The protest is due to take place in both Lagos and the capital, Abuja, with support being rallied on Twitter:

Lagos police chief Fatai Owoseni said police had not been informed of the march, and they would not allow it to proceed because intelligence reports indicated that "hoodlums are planning to hijack it" to rob, harass and attack members of the public.