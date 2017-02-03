Prophecy Number 39 Of Prophet Kobi About Black Stars Sees Light

The 39th prophecy of on the 31st Night of last December the renowned prophet of Ghana, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has come to pass as prophesied.

According to the leader and founder of Glorious Waves Church International during his December 31st prophecies last year, he prophesied that he sees Ghanaians shedding tears over the Black Stars of Ghana.

"I see Ghanaian football fans shed tears over Black Stars"

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday(02/01/17) night were beaten by the Indomitable Lions of Cameron in their semi-final game encounter in the on going AFCON Tournament in Gabon.

*Below are the list of prophetic declarations by Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

1. The truth about U.S. presidential elections will be out within 4 months

2. The truth about Ghana presidential elections will be revealed this year

3. I see frequent fire outbreak all over Ghana. They should watch out

4. I see death on the increase

5. Children death will be on the increase

6. A chosen few will receive blessings so large they can hardly contain them

7. Many businesses will collapse

8. The incoming U.S President Donald Trump will face constant demonstrations

9. Things to get tougher in Ghana

10. I see fuel price rising and the masses helpless over it.

11. I see the return of ‘Dumsor’ (persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outages) coming back in Ghana

12. Many NDC politicians will go to jail in 2017

13. Cocaine business will rise in Ghana

14. Foreign interference in internal affairs of Ghana, mostly by the American and Britain

15. Nigeria to have a new National Carrier, (an airplane that has Nigeria’s logo)

16. Most banks in Ghana will be hacked

17. 2017 will be a year full of disappointment for the wicked

18. It will be a year full of disgrace, but the chosen ones will be exempted

19. It’s a year full of regrets for many

20. Salaries will be reviewed in Ghana and it will affect many, negatively

21. The issue of Boko haram is not over in Nigeria, it will escalate in 2017

22. Terrorism will be on the increase

23. So many labour agitations in Ghana

24. I see the death of prominent pastors

25. We should pray for Prophet TB Joshua

26. President Buhari will be in and out of hospitals

27. Nigerian must pray

28. Ghana should pray for the health of the incoming leader

29. I see President Jacob Zuma facing a hard time, he could be removed

30. Nigeria economy will go down, even more

31. Banks worldwide will go down

32. President Buhari is about to mourn

33. Ghana will face telecommunications crisis

34. Nigeria will be ungovernable in 2017

35. There will be infighting within the New government in Ghana

36. Nigeria’s PDP and the ruling APC will both experience break up in 2017

37. Africa will experience removal of presidents

38. Ghana’s NDC will experience in-fighting within the party

39. I see Ghanaian football fans shed tears over black stars

40. Many footballers will die, worldwide

41. 2017 is a year for Christians to flourish and prosper