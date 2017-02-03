Juliet ibrahim, Olamide, 2 Others Unveiled As Globacom Ambassadors

Award-winning actress, Juliet Ibrahim has joined the prestigious group of brand ambassadors of telecommunications giant, Globacom.

Globacom disclosed this in a press statement today announcing that they have inducted four ambassadors, Juliet Ibrahim, Olamide, Timaya and Joselyn Dumas into the exclusive Hall of Fame for Globacom’s brand icons.

The new ambassadors would be joining the likes of stand-up comedians Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma; Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Hadizah Blell (Di'ja), Patience Ozokwor popularly called Mama G, Omawumi, Ego, Yvonne Nelson, MI. and other mega-stars in the elite group.

Juliet Ibrahim is an actress, film producer, director, singer , entrepreneur and humanitarian of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent. Juliet Ibrahim, a multilinguist who speaks English, French and Spanish is described as one of the prettiest female faces in Africa. The multiple award-winning actress who started acting over 10 years ago has over 100 movie features to her credit.

Apart from acting and managing her production outfit, She also runs Juliet Ibrahim Foundation (JIF) which was launched in December 2011 to start an awareness campaign to help Ghanaians, Nigerians and other West African citizens to know their status and prevent kidney cancer and other kidney related ailments from getting to the incurable stage.

She is a multiple award winner who has over the years garnered several awards for her outstanding achievements in the movie industry as well as her humanitarian services.

She is a strong advocate for the fight against Ebola, a cause she’s so bent on achieving and she even has an audio and video awareness song on the killer virus.

Juliet is also a compere who stunned the world recently when she co-hosted the world famous CAF Awards in January 2016 where she dazzled as she spoke English and French exhibiting the extent of the reach of football across the globe.





Juliet Ibrahim #proudgloambassador