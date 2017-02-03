Black Star International Film Festival calls for entries

The Black Star International Film Festival, Ghana's first ever film festival of international scale, is scheduled to take off later in 2017.

The organisers of the festival have therefore asked for filmmakers to submit their works for the various categories of the viewings and awards in the festival.

The films that will be submitted should have been completed after January 1, 2016. These are then supposed to be submitted to the panel of judges, via Filmfreeway or Festhome .

The 2016 edition of the BSIFF was held in June 2016. It is a Film and Creative Arts advocacy platform that seeks to bridge the gap between the local and international film industry.

The aim of the film festival is to help to project Ghana's film industry onto the world stage.

Though not many Ghanaian filmmakers submitted their works in last year's festival, it is hoped that the second edition will have more Ghanaian films and documentaries being featured and, in essence, showcased to the world.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana