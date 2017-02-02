Jullie Jay-Kanz Covers Vol 13 Of International USA Based Magazine

As part of the one year anniversary celebration ,international USA based Le’ Blanc Magazine rebrands with new name “LM Magazine” features Ghanaian female blogger ,promoter and publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz on the cover of the magazine.

She covers the Volume 13 edition of the magazine unleashed on February 1st with an interview granted by the CEO and editior-in-chief of the magazine Danielle Craig popularly known as Danni Billion which covered four(pages) as the young internationally acclaimed blogger shares a gist of her journey as a publicist and blogger.

Jullie Jay-Kanz took to her official twitter page to express emotions about the feature. She tweeted

“Jullie Jay-Kanz got featured on the cover of USA based Magazine! Grateful @londonleblanc1

Kindly Click on link to check out interview!

Vol 13-Jullie https://t.co/pah2C52VPB @hellogh_ghana @jay_kanz”

LM magazine also features London based female model and rapper Bessy Boo as the brand ambassador , super producer Skitzo of Go Dumb music group ,model ,singer and songwriter Aislinn from Ireland, and Ghana’s fastest rising rappers Amerado Burner and King Xzibit.

LM Magazine formerly “London Le’ Blanc Magazine” has featured and covered articles for top musicians like Beyonce, Drake , Valerie Hunt, Camerin Jordyne from Atlanta Georgia, hollywood actor and Kid Bosses, Ghana’s Epixode , Sarkodie , Stonebwoy, Dr Cryme, Rudebwoy Ranking, and Kumawood actor Lil Win.

Kindly Click on link to read for free and order a hardcopy as well CLICK HERE

Source: hellogh.com

