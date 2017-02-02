Social media go gaga over Edem and 'twin brother' Mbokani

Popular Ghanaian musician Edem became the subject of discussion yesterday after football fans spotted a Congo player, Mbokani who they claimed resembles the former as the Black Stars clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.

A section of Ghanaians could not hide their joy after the Stars won 2-1 victory to qualify to the semi-final stage.

As if the victory in itself wasn’t enough to celebrate – Twitter became flooded with humorous tweets, Facebook users updated their status and WhatsApp messages matching the player and musician.

Seriously Ayigbe Edem and Mbokani may be twins for all you know!