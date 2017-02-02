Fella Makafui Goes Gaga With New Azonto & Mapuuka Moves

The fast rising actress Fella Makafui has just shown her dancing skills in a video which is steadily trending on social media.

Fella who won several hearts with her high sense of acting and modeling ever since she entered into the industry has yet again demonstrated how good she moves her body when the music plays.

In the video, Fella Makafui has displayed and boogie some wonderful dancing moves including Azonto and Mapuuka excitedly.

The popular YOLO fame actress who recently was in Nigeria for a movie shoot has taken some time off to chill and have fun with one or two Nollywood stars as clearly seen in the video.

Watch the video below

