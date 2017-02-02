I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 2 February 2017 14:02 CET

Music: Floeazy @Floeazyrocks - Request (Prod. By Phlexzie Pro)

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

FloNet Entertainment presents FloEazy with another Single - REQUEST. He teams up with phenomenal producer - Phlexzie Pro to make this High-Life Tune which is sure to inspire you.

FloEazy sends shouts out to top Nigerian Celebrities who inspire him daily on this one.

This is yet another New Music with a superb Tune garnished with great Lyrics. Enjoy the Number and hit FloEazy up on your favorite social media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FloEazyRocks [@FloEazyRocks]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FloEazyRocks [@FloEazyRocks]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/177445/by/yiFTDiOIcF

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/ngc216qx1a0w

STREAMING LINK
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/177445/floeazy-request-prod-by-phlexzie-pro

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/ngc216qx1a0w

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Audio Report

Give five (5) ways by which believers can inculcate the habit or attitude of praising God always.
By: Tobiloba T J
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img