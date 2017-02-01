Space Fm Picks Decent Language And Issue Base Reporting Award

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has once again honoured the leading Radio station in the Brong Ahafo Region, Space FM for making significant contributions towards issues-based and peaceful general election in December 2016.

The Foundation consulted with eminent media professionals, team of researchers doing daily monitoring, coding and analysis of indecent expression on the various platforms before giving the award.

The awardees were selected from the 70 most influential radio stations across the country.

Four radio stations in Accra received the awards with the other nine coming from the other regions.

Space FM is the only Radio Station in Sunyani that receive award.

The event, dubbed, ‘MFWA Post-elections Media Forum and Awards,’ was funded by the Ford Foundation, OSIWA, STAR-Ghana, the French Embassy, DW Akademie, International Media Support and the European Union.

Joseph Okine, a news reporter who received the award on behalf of the Management of Space FM expressed gratitude to the organizers and pledged Space FM’s commitment to live up to the standards in the media industry.