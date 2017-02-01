Quata Budukusu out with second single - Hallelujah

God has been good for me, my family, friends, fans, and even our enemies and there is the need to glorify His name - Quata Budukusu. Quata Budukusu has shown his versatility in music once again by releasing a gospel-like tune, Hallelujah, after his hot single, Ginger, which featured Uhuru group from South Africa.

Quata Budukusu’s second single for 2017, Hallelujah, was produced by Ephraim Beatz. In Hallelujah, Quata Budukusu is calling on all the living souls to give praise to the creator of the universe. Quata Budukusu maintained that all living souls who made it to the year 2017 should “Join me make we sing and give Him praise” because we don’t deserve better than those that lost their lives in the year 2016 and even years before that. Quata Budukusu gave his testimony in the song because he believes he does not deserve to be here but just by the grace of the Almighty. We are all winners for making it to 2017 regardless of what must have happened in years before the year 2017.

Quata Budukusu called on God to protect and provide us with Angles stronger than “Bruce Lee” since the devil has started roaring in 2017. Take a listen to the song whiles meditating. Remember to pray, give Him the praise and adoration so far as you are still among the living soul. We are not better than the dead.

Source: Bakus Radio, USA - ( www.bakusradio.com )