Pharrell Williams welcomes triplets

Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams has this month become a dad again for the second, third and fourth time in quick succession.

That's after wife Helen Lasichanh gave birth to triplets earlier this month, according to Vanity Fair today.

The US magazine spoke to Pharrell's rep who confirmed the news but declined to give them the names or sexes but did say that mother and children are “healthy and happy.”

So it looks like Pharrell DID Get Lucky after all.

Below is a report by Vanity Fair which reported the good news:

When I saw music producer turned Chanel model Pharrell Williams at the French fashion house’s ritzy fashion show in Paris in December (held at the Ritz, appropriately enough), I could have sworn there was something special about the look in his eye.

Now Vanity Fair can exclusively explain why: his wife, Helen Lasichanh, was pregnant with not one, not two, but three children. She gave birth to triplets earlier in January.

Williams’s rep declined to provide the babies’ names or sexes, but confirmed that mother and children are “healthy and happy.” (The triplets will join Williams and Lasichanh’s firstborn son, Rocket, who is eight years old.)

In addition to multiplying his brood by 400 percent, it’s been a busy year for Pharrell. After he walked Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel fashion show in December, it was announced that he would be the first-ever male to model in a Chanel handbag campaign. (Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart also appear in the ads, which were lensed by Lagerfeld himself.)

Williams has also been popping up on on the awards circuit, since he’s an Academy Award–nominated producer of Hidden Figures. The movie won best ensemble at this weekend’s SAG Awards, so we’ll have to just wait and see if in addition to the three new babies at home, he’ll bring home an Oscar this year as well.