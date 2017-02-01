I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 1 February 2017 22:18 CET

Beyonce Reveals Pregnancy on Instagram

By Billboard

The Carter family is getting in formation to welcome a new member to its family. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Beyonce revealed on Instagram she is pregnant.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyonce captioned the photo. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." The caption has caused speculation as to whether or not twins are on the way.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

There is nothing urgently needed in this world as to seek and maintain relationship with God.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img