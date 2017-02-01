My ‘Mighty God’ Song Will Solve Every Spiritual Problem - Minister Ike Assures

God doesn’t give you the people you want,he gives you the people you need.To help you,hurt you,leave you,love you and make you the person you were meant to be.

Ironically, internationally acclaimed Ghanaian Gospel musician, Minister Ike,has revealed strenuously that his debut song for 2017 titled ‘Mighty God’ is going to solve every spiritual problem when released.

The song Which according to him features celebrated Nigerian gospel musician Princess Chioma will be released on Monday,February 6th,2017.

“This year is going to be one of the biggest years for me and my loyal fans.I’m about to release my new song for 2017 titled ‘Mighty God’-since 2017 is a special year i did the song to save and prevent people from getting into spiritual problems-‘Mighty God’ is going to solve every spiritual problem”,He told razzonline.com in a telephone conversation from his residence in Canada

Isaac Wilson who is well known as Minister Ike, emphasized to razzonline.com that,”featuring an internationally acclaimed Nigerian gospel musician like Princess Chioma should tell you that the song is really filled with much anointing”.

Minister Ike ,is well noted for hit songs like “Onyame GYA”,’Lord I Thank You’ and has won over 13 international awards