Kwaw Kese Fulfills Promise To His Younger Brother BUDA

Rapper Emmanuel Botwey, better known as Kwaw Kese has fulfill his longstanding promise of featuring his younger brother BUDA, on his next hit single.

The king of the street featured the 2013 finalist of Vodafone icon on his trending song “Odo Adadaame ” in anticipation for the Valentine day

The video for "Odo Adaadaame", was directed by Hollywood director Musa Mousse and Produced by Kings Crøwn Media. The song covers various themes such as love, loss and deceit.

Kwaw Kese continues to work on Buda’s much anticipated debut album, which is set to be released in coming months on Kwaw Kese's Mad Time Entertainment label.

When Kwaw Kese was asked what to expect from his younger brother’s album He said "this album will prove to everyone that BUDA's The best up-and-coming artist 2017"

Popularly called “Abodam”, Kwaw Kesse was born Emmanuel Botwey and rose to fame with his 2007 Abodam album. He’s also known for such singles as Nonsense, Poppin, Monkey Dey Work, and Who be You.

He’s also prepping for his upcoming talent show “Streetism”.

Watch the video below:

