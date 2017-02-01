I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
1 February 2017

US Embassy Ranks Most Influential Embassy On Social Media

By Avance Media

Ghana’s US Embassy has emerge the most influential embassy/high commission in Ghana on Social Media in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings.

The Ghana Social Media Report which is an annual initiative led by Avance Media, CliqAfrica & DAF GH, worked on 18 sectors for its 2016 report.

The US Embassy also shows a strength of 262935 followers across Facebook and Twitter, platforms which were used in the ranking.

Following keenly are the UK & Indian High Commissions who have also shown high level of participation in discerning information to its followers in and outside Ghana.

Full report of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Embassies on Social Media:

  1. US Embassy
  2. UK High Commission
  3. India High Commission
  4. Netherlands Embassy
  5. Israel Embassy
  6. Canadian Embassy
  7. Japan Embassy
  8. France Embassy
  9. Germany Embassy
  10. Russian Embassy

Other Embassies who have the potential of making the next ranking include; Brazil Embassy and Denmark Embassy

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.





