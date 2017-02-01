Citi FM Ranks 2016 Most Influential Radio Station On Social Media

Reports from the 2016 Ghana Social Media Report has ranked Citi FM as the Ghanaian Radio Station with the highest influence on Social Media in 2016.

Citi FM who beat 2014 & 2015 frontrunner, Joy FM, in 2016 also gathered new followings of over 720 thousand across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, social media platforms which were considered for the 2016 ranking.

Following keenly were Joy FM, Nhyira FM and YFM who took subsequent positions on the ranking led by Avance Media, CliqAfrica and DAF GH.

Peace and Hitz FM also made their first entry on the ranking of the 2016 Most Influential Radio Stations on Social Media occupying the 6th and 8th positions respectively.

Full report of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Actors and Actress on Social Media:

Citi 97.3 FM Joy 99.7 FM Nhyira 104.5 FM Y 107.9 FM ADOM 106.3 FM Peace FM 104.3 Live 91.9fm HITZ 103.9 FM Metro 94.1 FM Starr103.5FM

With appraisal to the 2015 Rankings, Asempa FM and X Live Africa dropped from the List. Starr FM also dropped from 9th to 10th.

Nhyira FM, made great strides moving up on the ranking as Live FM, YFM & Adom FM maintained same positions from last year

Other radio stations who have the potential of making the next ranking include; Ultimate 106.9 FM, Asempa 94.7 FM, Angel FM 96.1 and Radio XYZ.

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.