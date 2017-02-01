I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Christie Brown Ranks 2016 Most Influential Fashion Brand On Social Media

By Avance Media

Luxury Fashion Brand, Chritie Brown has emerged the 2016 Most Influential Fashion Brand in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Report.

Christie Brown who moved from the 3rd position in the 2015 ranking to the top beat competition from 2015 frontrunner Pistis and SA4A.

Christie Brown also saw new following growth across Facebook, Twitter & Instagram numbering at 30,442.

New Entrants on the ranking include; 101 Clothing, Selina Beb and Sarah Christian making them among the top 10 Most Influential Fashion Brands on Social Media.

Full report of the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Fashion Brands on Social Media:

  1. Christie Brown
  2. SA4A
  3. Pistis
  4. Selina Beb
  5. Duaba Serwaa
  6. Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako
  7. 101 Clothing
  8. Sarah Christian
  9. Poqua Poqu
  10. Abrantie

Other Fashion Brands who have the potential of making the next ranking include; Papa Oppong, Msimps, Mpaboa and Heel the World

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

General News

