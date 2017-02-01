Wayoosi Lobbies For Deputy Ministerial Position

Ghanaian movie star, Joseph Osei known in the industry as Wayoosi has added his bid and interest to the numerous lobbies in town for the deputy ministerial position for the Tourism, Arts and Culture.

According to Wayoosi, the position does not require big English and that he believes that he, together with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin can handle the slot efficiently.

In an interview with Dave Hammer Berima on Hello Fm Entertainment Review , He said we are ready to serve

"People should stop rushing for the deputy ministerial position. We're all Ghanaians and we are also in the profession. We can efficiently work hard there. Myself and Lilwin can do efficient job. It's not about speaking big English."

Who becomes the deputy minister for the creative arts industry after the mention of Mrs Catherine Afeku has seen a lot of lobbying as some of the industry players believe they fit to work assiduously at the said ministry.

Key among them are Mr Socrates Sarfo, one Mr Kojo Antwi and Mark Okraku who has been in the news to have rejected the slot when he was consulted.