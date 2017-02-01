Moesha And Kelvinfnk Goes On Air In Nigeria This February

One of Ghana’s naturally endowed entertainer the beautiful Moesha and kelvinfnk the Muti talented entertainer will be engaging and entertaining over a 70 million Nigerians each week starting from this February as the hosts of a variety tv show Hptv which is scheduled to air on AWA TV channel 123 on the startimes satellite.

Hood paramount tv (HPTV) is a variety tv show which consists of behind the scenes of movies and music videos produced in Africa as well as a day in the life of African celebrities which includes, John Dumelo (Ghana), seyi seyi (Nigeria) , Harisong (Nigeria), victor (Nigeria), olamide (Nigeria), Akpororo (Nigeria), Berla Mundi (Ghana), Afia swazniger (Ghana), among others.

The hptv show will be airing on Awa Tv channel 123 on the startimes satellite across Nigeria. Awa tv is an entertaining indigenous television channel with a viewership of over 70 million Nigerians.

Moesha boudong is well known for her curvy shape and commendable skills in acting, kelvinfnk is a muti talented entertainer also in the acting industry. The two brings to you the best of their presenting skills.

Hptv will be premiering on Friday the 3rd of February 2017 on AWA TV (startimes channel 123) and every other Friday from 8pm Nigerian time (19 GMT +1)… DON’T MISS OUT