Music: Ikpa Udo @Ikpa_Udo - KENSINSI [Snippet]
Just before the Official Single - KENSINSI is officially premiered online by Maximum Disturbance Entertainment's FLag Bearer - Ikpa UDo, Here is a sneak peak to how the Song feels just incase you have not yet heard it on your favorite Radio Stations.
The Lyrical Edidem is set to take over this Musical year. Go ahead! Enjoy.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ikpa_Udo [@Ikpa_Udo]
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ikpa_udo [@ikpa_udo]
DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/176677/by/rV~UyzkVhv
STREAMING LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/176677/ikpa-udo-kensinsi-snippet