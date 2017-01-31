I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 31 January 2017 17:00 CET

Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki Voted 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan

By Avance Media

Comedian and lead host of the comedy TV show Churchill Show, Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki has been voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan in a public ranking poll spearheaded by reputable rating establishment Avance Media and Jagari Designs.

Dan popularly known as Churchill has made great strides with his career in Comedy and Television making him a great role model and influence to young people in Kenya and abroad who also voted him as the Most Influential Young Kenyan Entertainer.

The ranking which features 100 young Kenyans between the ages of 15 to 40 drew participation from over 80 countries from across the world that nominated and voted for the 100 nominees to make up the final ranking.

Voted as the Most Influential Young Kenyan lady is the Personal Development Expert, Elsie Wandera who is the Founder at My Heart Scripted and Endometriosis Foundation of Kenya.

Following Dan keenly on the ranking are Mshila Mwakai Sio, Elsie Wandera, Boniface Mwangi and Johnson Sakaja.

Below are also the Young Kenyans voted as the Most Influential in their various categories related to their field of work:

  • Business: James Mworia - CEO, Centum Investments
  • Sports: Julius Yego, Field Athlete
  • Media: Boniface Mwangi, Photo-Activist
  • Lifestyle: Sharon Mundia, Fashion Blogger
  • Entertainment: Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki, Comedian & TV Host
  • Law & Governance: Johnson Sakaja - National Chairman, TNA
  • Social Enterprise & Philanthropy: Mumbi Ndungu - Exec. Director Ibua Africa
  • Leadership & Civil Society: Ory Okolloh, Activist & Lawyer
  • Personal Development & Academia: Elsie Wandera - Founder, My Heart Scripted
  • Science & Technology: Mshila Mwakai Sio - CEO, Agua Inc.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah extended his appreciation to all who participated in the ranking and encourage young people to learn from the exploits of the influential young people who made the final ranking.

Head of Creative Designs and Founder at Jagari Designs, Janerose Gatobu shared that it was time for young people to rise up as great leaders in their various sectors and know that being great leaders is not about age but about being a great influence and inspiration creating tremendous impact to the society. She also added it is time to be on the lookout for the young trendsetters ready to shake up their spaces as she congratulated all the nominees and all the people that took part in the rankings.

Below is the Official 2016 Ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.

  1. Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki
  2. Mshila Mwakai Sio
  3. Elsie Wandera
  4. Boniface Mwangi
  5. Johnson Sakaja
  6. Bonnie Kim
  7. Janet Mbugua
  8. Julius Yego
  9. Emmanuel Dennis Ngongo
  10. Naisula lesuuda
  11. Victor Wanyama
  12. David Rudisha
  13. Lupita Nyongo
  14. Larry Madowo
  15. Collins Injera
  16. Sharon Mundia
  17. James Mworia
  18. Dj Joe Mfalme
  19. Ory Okolloh
  20. Jeff Nthiwa
  21. Stacey Ondimu
  22. Hope Wakio Mwanake
  23. Naomi Mutua
  24. Mumbi Ndungu
  25. Ernest Wamboye Wakhusama
  26. Dennis Itumbi
  27. Edwin Dande
  28. Kelvin Macharia Kuria
  29. Peris Bosire
  30. Eric Kinoti
  31. Amelia Omollo
  32. Sitawa Wafula
  33. Jamila Abass
  34. Florence Kamaitha
  35. Denis Makori
  36. Mutua Matheka
  37. Mark Kaigwa
  38. Nelly Gatonye
  39. Irene Koki Mutungi
  40. Laura Walubengo
  41. June Syowia
  42. Wesley Owiti
  43. Moses Kajwang
  44. Phyllis Mwangi
  45. Robert Alai
  46. Gakii Biriri
  47. Kennedy Odede
  48. Cyprian Nyakundi
  49. Sheila Ndinda
  50. Jessica Francisca Colaço
  51. Adelle Onyango
  52. Anto Neosoul
  53. Wawira Njiru
  54. Irungu Nyakera
  55. Kago Kagichiri
  56. Huddah Monroe
  57. Barclay Paul Okari
  58. Anthony Mutua
  59. Boniface Kinoti Gatobu
  60. Trevor Kimenye
  61. Diana Opoti
  62. Vivian Cheruiyot
  63. Michael King’ori Macharia
  64. Charles Njagua Kanyi
  65. Nimrod Taabu
  66. Wangechi Waweru
  67. Rachna Patel
  68. Evans Wadongo
  69. Sam Wakoba
  70. Elizabeth Marami
  71. Avril
  72. Gilbert Mitullah Omware
  73. Vera Sidika
  74. Paul Simba Arati
  75. Anne Kiguta
  76. Sophie Ikenye
  77. Dr Ofweneke
  78. Brian Gacara
  79. Silvia Njoki
  80. Eugene Mbugua
  81. Nick Mutuma
  82. Victoria Kimani
  83. Eric Muli
  84. Michael Olunga
  85. Tom Osborn
  86. Joey Muthengi
  87. Nelson Oduma
  88. Peter Njonjo
  89. Arnold Origi
  90. Sarah Hassan
  91. Jemima Jelagat Sumgong
  92. Eric Muthomi
  93. Kariuki Kamau
  94. Brenda Wairimu
  95. Quincy Timberlake
  96. Eunice Jepkoech Sum
  97. Munge Kibiwott
  98. John Syekei
  99. Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich
  100. Samuel Majani

The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans is an initiativeof Avance Media and Jagari Designs in partnership with ReputationPoll.com, TANOE, EOD Partners, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

‘Never look down on anybody unless you're helping him up.’
By: Jesse Jackson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img