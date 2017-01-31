Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki Voted 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan

Comedian and lead host of the comedy TV show Churchill Show, Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki has been voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan in a public ranking poll spearheaded by reputable rating establishment Avance Media and Jagari Designs.

Dan popularly known as Churchill has made great strides with his career in Comedy and Television making him a great role model and influence to young people in Kenya and abroad who also voted him as the Most Influential Young Kenyan Entertainer.

The ranking which features 100 young Kenyans between the ages of 15 to 40 drew participation from over 80 countries from across the world that nominated and voted for the 100 nominees to make up the final ranking.

Voted as the Most Influential Young Kenyan lady is the Personal Development Expert, Elsie Wandera who is the Founder at My Heart Scripted and Endometriosis Foundation of Kenya.

Following Dan keenly on the ranking are Mshila Mwakai Sio, Elsie Wandera, Boniface Mwangi and Johnson Sakaja.

Below are also the Young Kenyans voted as the Most Influential in their various categories related to their field of work:

Business: James Mworia - CEO, Centum Investments

Sports: Julius Yego , Field Athlete

Media: Boniface Mwangi , Photo-Activist

Lifestyle: Sharon Mundia , Fashion Blogger

Entertainment: Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki , Comedian & TV Host

Law & Governance: Johnson Sakaja - National Chairman, TNA

Social Enterprise & Philanthropy: Mumbi Ndungu - Exec. Director Ibua Africa

Leadership & Civil Society: Ory Okolloh , Activist & Lawyer

Personal Development & Academia: Elsie Wandera - Founder, My Heart Scripted

Science & Technology: Mshila Mwakai Sio - CEO, Agua Inc.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah extended his appreciation to all who participated in the ranking and encourage young people to learn from the exploits of the influential young people who made the final ranking.

Head of Creative Designs and Founder at Jagari Designs, Janerose Gatobu shared that it was time for young people to rise up as great leaders in their various sectors and know that being great leaders is not about age but about being a great influence and inspiration creating tremendous impact to the society. She also added it is time to be on the lookout for the young trendsetters ready to shake up their spaces as she congratulated all the nominees and all the people that took part in the rankings.

Below is the Official 2016 Ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.

Dan 'Churchill' Ndambuki Mshila Mwakai Sio Elsie Wandera Boniface Mwangi Johnson Sakaja Bonnie Kim Janet Mbugua Julius Yego Emmanuel Dennis Ngongo Naisula lesuuda Victor Wanyama David Rudisha Lupita Nyongo Larry Madowo Collins Injera Sharon Mundia James Mworia Dj Joe Mfalme Ory Okolloh Jeff Nthiwa Stacey Ondimu Hope Wakio Mwanake Naomi Mutua Mumbi Ndungu Ernest Wamboye Wakhusama Dennis Itumbi Edwin Dande Kelvin Macharia Kuria Peris Bosire Eric Kinoti Amelia Omollo Sitawa Wafula Jamila Abass Florence Kamaitha Denis Makori Mutua Matheka Mark Kaigwa Nelly Gatonye Irene Koki Mutungi Laura Walubengo June Syowia Wesley Owiti Moses Kajwang Phyllis Mwangi Robert Alai Gakii Biriri Kennedy Odede Cyprian Nyakundi Sheila Ndinda Jessica Francisca Colaço Adelle Onyango Anto Neosoul Wawira Njiru Irungu Nyakera Kago Kagichiri Huddah Monroe Barclay Paul Okari Anthony Mutua Boniface Kinoti Gatobu Trevor Kimenye Diana Opoti Vivian Cheruiyot Michael King’ori Macharia Charles Njagua Kanyi Nimrod Taabu Wangechi Waweru Rachna Patel Evans Wadongo Sam Wakoba Elizabeth Marami Avril Gilbert Mitullah Omware Vera Sidika Paul Simba Arati Anne Kiguta Sophie Ikenye Dr Ofweneke Brian Gacara Silvia Njoki Eugene Mbugua Nick Mutuma Victoria Kimani Eric Muli Michael Olunga Tom Osborn Joey Muthengi Nelson Oduma Peter Njonjo Arnold Origi Sarah Hassan Jemima Jelagat Sumgong Eric Muthomi Kariuki Kamau Brenda Wairimu Quincy Timberlake Eunice Jepkoech Sum Munge Kibiwott John Syekei Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich Samuel Majani

The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans is an initiativeof Avance Media and Jagari Designs in partnership with ReputationPoll.com, TANOE, EOD Partners, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.